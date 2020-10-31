The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 340 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 120,500.
MSDH also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,348.
In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall and Oktibbeha counties each reported one new death.
MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term health care facilities.
As of Friday October 30, North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
Alcorn County reported the most cases Sunday with 27.
New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1103
Benton 376
Calhoun 641
Chickasaw 880
Clay 723
Itawamba 1207
Lafayette 2607
Lee 3743
Marshall 1548
Monroe 1577
Oktibbeha 2087
Pontotoc 1552
Prentiss 1118
Tippah 975
Tishomingo 845
Union 1278