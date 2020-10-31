Nov 1 covid

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 340 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 120,500.

MSDH also reported 14 new deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 3,348.

In Northeast Mississippi, Itawamba, Marshall and Oktibbeha counties each reported one new death.

MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term health care facilities.

As of Friday October 30, North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 8,274 positive outpatients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

Alcorn County reported the most cases Sunday with 27.

New total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1103

Benton 376

Calhoun 641

Chickasaw 880

Clay 723

Itawamba 1207

Lafayette 2607

Lee 3743

Marshall 1548 

Monroe 1577

Oktibbeha 2087

Pontotoc 1552

Prentiss 1118

Tippah 975

Tishomingo 845

Union 1278

