Tuesday, June, 9, 2020 COVID-19 Update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday evening reported 341 new cases of COVID-19.

The state health department also reported 10 new deaths. None of the deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties.

Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 18,109 with a death toll of 847. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 23

Benton 16

Calhoun 74

Chickasaw 154

Clay 137

Itawamba 93

Lafayette 156

Lee 248

Marshall 96

Monroe 285

Oktibbeha 307

Pontotoc 62

Prentiss 62

Tippah 87

Tishomingo 42

Union 90

