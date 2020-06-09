The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday evening reported 341 new cases of COVID-19.
The state health department also reported 10 new deaths. None of the deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties.
Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 18,109 with a death toll of 847. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 23
Benton 16
Calhoun 74
Chickasaw 154
Clay 137
Itawamba 93
Lafayette 156
Lee 248
Marshall 96
Monroe 285
Oktibbeha 307
Pontotoc 62
Prentiss 62
Tippah 87
Tishomingo 42
Union 90