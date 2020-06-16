The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, including one death in Lee County.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 20,152 with a death toll of 915. More than 15,300 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 32
Benton 19
Calhoun 82
Chickasaw 168
Clay 174
Itawamba 106
Lafayette 195
Lee 310
Marshall 110
Monroe 297
Oktibbeha 374
Pontotoc 79
Prentiss 68
Tippah 95
Tishomingo 47
Union 108