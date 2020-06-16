June 16 COVID update

The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 353 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, including one death in Lee County.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 20,152 with a death toll of 915. More than 15,300 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 32

Benton 19

Calhoun 82

Chickasaw 168

Clay 174

Itawamba 106

Lafayette 195

Lee 310

Marshall 110

Monroe 297

Oktibbeha 374

Pontotoc 79

Prentiss 68

Tippah 95

Tishomingo 47

Union 108

