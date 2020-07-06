july 6 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the virus, including one in Lee County.

A new death was also reported in Clay County.

The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Sunday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 31,257 and the death toll to 1,114.

The state is also recording the most hospitalizations to date with 647.

There are currently 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.

More than 22,100 COVID-19 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (2), Lee (5), Marshall (2), Monroe (2), Pontotoc (6), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 71

Benton 38

Calhoun 132

Chickasaw 279

Clay 251

Itawamba 136

Lafayette 393

Lee 552

Marshall 234

Monroe 403

Oktibbeha 541

Pontotoc 292

Prentiss 108

Tippah 131

Tishomingo 83

Union 210

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

