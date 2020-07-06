The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 357 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths related to the virus, including one in Lee County.
A new death was also reported in Clay County.
The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Sunday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 31,257 and the death toll to 1,114.
The state is also recording the most hospitalizations to date with 647.
There are currently 102 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
More than 22,100 COVID-19 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases: Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (1), Lafayette (2), Lee (5), Marshall (2), Monroe (2), Pontotoc (6), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 71
Benton 38
Calhoun 132
Chickasaw 279
Clay 251
Itawamba 136
Lafayette 393
Lee 552
Marshall 234
Monroe 403
Oktibbeha 541
Pontotoc 292
Prentiss 108
Tippah 131
Tishomingo 83
Union 210