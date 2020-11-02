COVID Update November 2

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 120,865, with 3,348 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 positive inpatients and 8,220 positive outpatients as of Nov. 2.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (1), Benton (3), Clay (2), Lafayette (7), Lee (9), Marshall (19), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (2), Monroe (6), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (2), Tippah (2) and Union (1).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1131

Benton 379

Calhoun 641

Chickasaw 880

Clay 725

Itawamba 1207

Lafayette 2614

Lee 3752

Marshall 1567

Monroe 1588

Oktibbeha 2089

Pontotoc 1558

Prentiss 1120

Tippah 977

Tishomingo 845

Union 1279

