The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 365 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 1. MSDH also reported 126 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 120,865, with 3,348 total deaths. Around 101,385 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 25.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 positive inpatients and 8,220 positive outpatients as of Nov. 2.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (1), Benton (3), Clay (2), Lafayette (7), Lee (9), Marshall (19), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (2), Monroe (6), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (2), Tippah (2) and Union (1).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1131
Benton 379
Calhoun 641
Chickasaw 880
Clay 725
Itawamba 1207
Lafayette 2614
Lee 3752
Marshall 1567
Monroe 1588
Oktibbeha 2089
Pontotoc 1558
Prentiss 1120
Tippah 977
Tishomingo 845
Union 1279