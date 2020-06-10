The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.
Clay and Oktibbeha counties each reported one new death.
Four of the 21 deaths, including two in Lee County, occurred between May 26 and June 1 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 18,483 with a death toll of 868. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 26
Benton 17
Calhoun 75
Chickasaw 158
Clay 145
Itawamba 96
Lafayette 161
Lee 261
Marshall 98
Monroe 290
Oktibbeha 327
Pontotoc 64
Prentiss 63
Tippah 90
Tishomingo 43
Union 93