COVID-19 update June 10

The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths.

Clay and Oktibbeha counties each reported one new death.

Four of the 21 deaths, including two in Lee County, occurred between May 26 and June 1 and were identified from death certificate reports.

Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 18,483 with a death toll of 868. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 26

Benton 17

Calhoun 75

Chickasaw 158

Clay 145

Itawamba 96

Lafayette 161

Lee 261

Marshall 98

Monroe 290

Oktibbeha 327

Pontotoc 64

Prentiss 63

Tippah 90

Tishomingo 43

Union 93

