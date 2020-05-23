The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths.
Statewide, the total number of cases now stands at 13,005 with 616 total deaths. The estimated number of people presumed recovered remains at 7,681, as MSDH says presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.
Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Union counties reported one new death.
Northeast Mississippi counties that added new cases are as followed: Benton, Clay, Lafayette, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo, and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case counts:
Alcorn 15
Benton 14
Calhoun 60
Chickasaw 125
Clay 96
Itawamba 82
Lafayette 118
Lee 101
Marshall 69
Monroe 241
Oktibbeha 128
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 37
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 23
Union 70