Saturday, May 23, 2020 COVID-19 update

Saturday, May 23, 2020 COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 381 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths.

Statewide, the total number of cases now stands at 13,005 with 616 total deaths. The estimated number of people presumed recovered remains at 7,681, as MSDH says presumed recovered counts will be updated weekly.

Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Union counties reported one new death.

Northeast Mississippi counties that added new cases are as followed: Benton, Clay, Lafayette, Itawamba, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Tishomingo, and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case counts:

Alcorn 15

Benton 14

Calhoun 60

Chickasaw 125

Clay 96

Itawamba 82

Lafayette 118

Lee 101

Marshall 69

Monroe 241

Oktibbeha 128

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 37

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 23

Union 70

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus