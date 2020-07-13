MSDH update screenshot, 7/13/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported fewer new COVID-19 cases than has been typical in recent weeks, with 393 new cases and 1 new death.

The lone death reported came from Monroe County.

The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Lee County has the highest cumulative case total in the region, followed by Oktibbeha County and Lafayette County.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 59 hospitalized patients as of Monday.

North Mississippi total case counts

Alcorn 111

Benton 47

Calhoun 170

Chickasaw 302

Clay 262

Itawamba 147

Lafayette 509

Lee 630

Marshall 297

Monroe 460

Oktibbeha 623

Pontotoc 363

Prentiss 127

Tippah 147

Tishomingo 109

Union 256

