The Mississippi State Health Department on Monday reported fewer new COVID-19 cases than has been typical in recent weeks, with 393 new cases and 1 new death.
The lone death reported came from Monroe County.
The following counties in Northeast Mississippi reported additional cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Lee County has the highest cumulative case total in the region, followed by Oktibbeha County and Lafayette County.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 59 hospitalized patients as of Monday.
North Mississippi total case counts
Alcorn 111
Benton 47
Calhoun 170
Chickasaw 302
Clay 262
Itawamba 147
Lafayette 509
Lee 630
Marshall 297
Monroe 460
Oktibbeha 623
Pontotoc 363
Prentiss 127
Tippah 147
Tishomingo 109
Union 256