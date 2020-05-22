May 22, 2020 COVID-19 update

The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 16 additional deaths.

Statewide, there are 12,624 known cases of the novel coronavirus, with an estimated 7,681 recoveries. The known death toll is 596.

Three of Friday's 16 confirmed deaths occurred between May 5 and 12 and were identified through death certificate reports.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties added COVID-19 cases: Itawamba and Tishomingo each have one new case. Lee, Monroe and Union each have two new cases. Alcorn and Chickasaw each have three new cases. Clay has five, Lafayette has six and Oktibbeha has twelve new cases.

Monroe and Oktibbeha each reported one new death.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 307 outpatients.

Northeast Mississippi case counts:

Alcorn 15

Benton 13

Calhoun 60

Chickasaw 125

Clay 95

Itawamba 81

Lafayette 116

Lee 99

Marshall 68

Monroe 231

Oktibbeha 126

Pontotoc 26

Prentiss 37

Tippah 69

Tishomingo 22

Union 68

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

