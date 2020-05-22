The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing and 16 additional deaths.
Statewide, there are 12,624 known cases of the novel coronavirus, with an estimated 7,681 recoveries. The known death toll is 596.
Three of Friday's 16 confirmed deaths occurred between May 5 and 12 and were identified through death certificate reports.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties added COVID-19 cases: Itawamba and Tishomingo each have one new case. Lee, Monroe and Union each have two new cases. Alcorn and Chickasaw each have three new cases. Clay has five, Lafayette has six and Oktibbeha has twelve new cases.
Monroe and Oktibbeha each reported one new death.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 13 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 307 outpatients.
Northeast Mississippi case counts:
Alcorn 15
Benton 13
Calhoun 60
Chickasaw 125
Clay 95
Itawamba 81
Lafayette 116
Lee 99
Marshall 68
Monroe 231
Oktibbeha 126
Pontotoc 26
Prentiss 37
Tippah 69
Tishomingo 22
Union 68