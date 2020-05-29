The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 17 new deaths — including one in Lee County.
Four of the 17 newly reported deaths occurred between May 11 and May 15 and were identified through death certificate reports.
In total, Mississippi has identified 14,790 cases of the novel coronavirus with 710 known deaths.
The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw , Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.
Lee County added 15 new cases and Oktibbeha added 79.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 16
Benton 15
Calhoun 63
Chickasaw 132
Clay 111
Itawamba 85
Lafayette 130
Lee 139
Marshall 81
Monroe 254
Oktibbeha 233
Pontotoc 29
Prentiss 51
Tippah 71
Tishomingo 30
Union 81