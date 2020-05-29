COVID-19 update, 5/29/20

The Mississippi State Health Department on Friday reported 418 new cases of COVID-19 as identified through testing, with 17 new deaths — including one in Lee County.

Four of the 17 newly reported deaths occurred between May 11 and May 15 and were identified through death certificate reports.

In total, Mississippi has identified 14,790 cases of the novel coronavirus with 710 known deaths.

The Health Department estimates that 9,401 COVID-19 patients in Mississippi have recovered.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties have added new cases: Alcorn, Chickasaw , Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.

Lee County added 15 new cases and Oktibbeha added 79.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 16

Benton 15

Calhoun 63

Chickasaw 132

Clay 111

Itawamba 85

Lafayette 130

Lee 139

Marshall 81

Monroe 254

Oktibbeha 233

Pontotoc 29

Prentiss 51

Tippah 71

Tishomingo 30

Union 81

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus