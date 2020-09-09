The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 426 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths.
Chickasaw and Lafayette counties each reported one additional death. Alcorn and Lee counties each reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,805 and the death toll 2,623.
The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered. As of Sept. 7, MSDH reports 74,098 people presumed recovered from the virus.
As of Wednesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,966 outpatients.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (9), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Clay (5), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (22), Lee (20), Marshall (19), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (15), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).
Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:
Alcorn 694
Benton 207
Calhoun 493
Chickasaw 610
Clay 514
Itawamba 652
Lafayette 1,813
Lee 2,382
Marshall 1,028
Monroe 1,114
Oktibbeha 1,607
Pontotoc 1,135
Prentiss 703
Tippah 578
Tishomingo 600
Union 927