COVID Update September 9

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 426 newly identified cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths.

Chickasaw and Lafayette counties each reported one additional death. Alcorn and Lee counties each reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases identified since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 87,805 and the death toll 2,623.

The majority of Mississippi residents who have contracted the disease have recovered. As of Sept. 7, MSDH reports 74,098 people presumed recovered from the virus.

As of Wednesday, North Mississippi Health Services reported 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 5,966 outpatients.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (9), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Clay (5), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (22), Lee (20), Marshall (19), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (4), Prentiss (15), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (6) and Union (13).

Northeast Mississippi counties total cumulative case counts:

Alcorn 694

Benton 207

Calhoun 493

Chickasaw 610

Clay 514

Itawamba 652

Lafayette 1,813

Lee 2,382

Marshall 1,028

Monroe 1,114

Oktibbeha 1,607

Pontotoc 1,135

Prentiss 703

Tippah 578

Tishomingo 600

Union 927

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

