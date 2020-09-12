Mississippi COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Sept. 11, 2020

Mississippi COVID-19 Daily Totals as of Sept. 11, 2020

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,620, with a death toll of 2,685.

Oktibbeha, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death.

MSDH also reported 136 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday September 11, North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,083 positive outpatients.

Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.

Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties both added 25 new cases. Lee County reported 12 additional cases.

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 725

Benton 205

Calhoun 500

Chickasaw 619

Clay 533

Itawamba 676

Lafayette 1921

Lee 2444

Marshall 1052

Monroe 1143

Oktibbeha 1683

Pontotoc 1157

Prentiss 731

Tippah 603

Tishomingo 625

Union 951

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus