The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday morning reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 89,620, with a death toll of 2,685.
Oktibbeha, Prentiss, and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death.
MSDH also reported 136 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday September 11, North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,083 positive outpatients.
Each county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases.
Lafayette and Oktibbeha counties both added 25 new cases. Lee County reported 12 additional cases.
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 725
Benton 205
Calhoun 500
Chickasaw 619
Clay 533
Itawamba 676
Lafayette 1921
Lee 2444
Marshall 1052
Monroe 1143
Oktibbeha 1683
Pontotoc 1157
Prentiss 731
Tippah 603
Tishomingo 625
Union 951