COVID Update September 22

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 465 additional cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.

Benton, Lee, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 94,021, with 2,846 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.

North Mississippi Health Services has 46 positive inpatients and 6,556 positive outpatients as of September 22.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (1), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (6), Clay (1), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (24), Lee (23), Marshall (4), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (4) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 776

Benton 223

Calhoun 507

Chickasaw 662

Clay 582

Itawamba 780

Lafayette 2116

Lee 2633

Marshall 1080

Monroe 1199

Oktibbeha 1759

Pontotoc 1241

Prentiss 826

Tippah 650

Tishomingo 665

Union 983

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

