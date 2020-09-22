The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 465 additional cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.
Benton, Lee, Monroe and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 94,021, with 2,846 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.
North Mississippi Health Services has 46 positive inpatients and 6,556 positive outpatients as of September 22.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (1), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (6), Clay (1), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (24), Lee (23), Marshall (4), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (4) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 776
Benton 223
Calhoun 507
Chickasaw 662
Clay 582
Itawamba 780
Lafayette 2116
Lee 2633
Marshall 1080
Monroe 1199
Oktibbeha 1759
Pontotoc 1241
Prentiss 826
Tippah 650
Tishomingo 665
Union 983