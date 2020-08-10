The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 67,649 cases and 1,912 deaths during the pandemic.
In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death.
As of Monday, Aug. 10, North Mississippi Health Services has 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,718 total outpatients.
All counties in the region except for Benton, which had its case total revised down by one, reported new cases.
Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (8), Clay (1), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (10), Lee (17), Marshall (6), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (5), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (4) and Union (7).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 434
Benton 143
Calhoun 420
Chickasaw 470
Clay 397
Itawamba 375
Lafayette 983
Lee 1479
Marshall 701
Monroe 801
Oktibbeha 1127
Pontotoc 830
Prentiss 417
Tippah 367
Tishomingo 421
Union 643