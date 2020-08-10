COVID update August 10

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 476 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 67,649 cases and 1,912 deaths during the pandemic.

In Northeast Mississippi, Lafayette and Tishomingo counties each reported one new death.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, North Mississippi Health Services has 67 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 3,718 total outpatients.

All counties in the region except for Benton, which had its case total revised down by one, reported new cases.

Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (8), Clay (1), Itawamba (16), Lafayette (10), Lee (17), Marshall (6), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (5), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (4) and Union (7).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 434

Benton 143

Calhoun 420

Chickasaw 470

Clay 397

Itawamba 375

Lafayette 983

Lee 1479

Marshall 701

Monroe 801

Oktibbeha 1127

Pontotoc 830

Prentiss 417

Tippah 367

Tishomingo 421

Union 643

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

