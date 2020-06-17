June 17 COVID update

The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 489 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 cases in Lee County.

There were 23 new deaths reported. Of those deaths, 16 occurred between May 23 and June 11 and were identified through death certificate reports, including two in Lee County and one each in Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 20,641 with a death toll of 938. More than 15,300 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.

Benton County had its total case count revised down from 19 to 18.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 32

Benton 18

Calhoun 83

Chickasaw 177

Clay 185

Itawamba 106

Lafayette 209

Lee 330

Marshall 122

Monroe 301

Oktibbeha 386

Pontotoc 93

Prentiss 70

Tippah 100

Tishomingo 47

Union 109

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus