The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 489 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 cases in Lee County.
There were 23 new deaths reported. Of those deaths, 16 occurred between May 23 and June 11 and were identified through death certificate reports, including two in Lee County and one each in Monroe, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 20,641 with a death toll of 938. More than 15,300 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah and Union.
Benton County had its total case count revised down from 19 to 18.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 32
Benton 18
Calhoun 83
Chickasaw 177
Clay 185
Itawamba 106
Lafayette 209
Lee 330
Marshall 122
Monroe 301
Oktibbeha 386
Pontotoc 93
Prentiss 70
Tippah 100
Tishomingo 47
Union 109