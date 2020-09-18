The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 497 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 92,432 with 2,792 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 41 positive inpatients and 6,458 positive outpatients as of September 18.
The list of additional deaths and new cases by county were delayed on Friday.
This article will be updated when more information is available.