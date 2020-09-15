The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.
Lee, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death on Tuesday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 90,523 with 2,734 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 6,238 positive outpatients as of September 15.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (6), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (17), Lee (17), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (13), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (2) and Union (5).
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 736
Benton 208
Calhoun 502
Chickasaw 626
Clay 553
Itawamba 712
Lafayette 1975
Lee 2489
Marshall 1052
Monroe 1151
Oktibbeha 1708
Pontotoc 1176
Prentiss 755
Tippah 613
Tishomingo 631
Union 957