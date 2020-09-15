COVID Update September 15

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 505 new COVID-19 cases and 28 additional deaths.

Lee, Oktibbeha and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death on Tuesday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 90,523 with 2,734 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.

North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 6,238 positive outpatients as of September 15.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (6), Itawamba (20), Lafayette (17), Lee (17), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (13), Tippah (2), Tishomingo (2) and Union (5).

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 736

Benton 208

Calhoun 502

Chickasaw 626

Clay 553

Itawamba 712

Lafayette 1975

Lee 2489

Marshall 1052

Monroe 1151

Oktibbeha 1708

Pontotoc 1176

Prentiss 755

Tippah 613

Tishomingo 631

Union 957

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

