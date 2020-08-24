The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 511 more COVID-19 cases, including 54 in Lee County.
MSDH also reported eight new deaths statewide. In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Lee County and two deaths were reported in Lafayette County.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 78,405 and the death toll is now up to 2,248.
MSDH also reported 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
MSDH is reporting 62,707 people presumed recovered from the virus as of Aug. 23.
North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 4,943 positive outpatients as of August 24.
Most counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (14), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (16), Lee (54), Marshall (13), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (6), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (7) and Union (3).
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 526
Benton 195
Calhoun 451
Chickasaw 562
Clay 449
Itawamba 483
Lafayette 1178
Lee 2036
Marshall 879
Monroe 974
Oktibbeha 1304
Pontotoc 983
Prentiss 557
Tippah 500
Tishomingo 511
Union 826