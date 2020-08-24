COVID Update August 24

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 511 more COVID-19 cases, including 54 in Lee County.

MSDH also reported eight new deaths statewide. In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Lee County and two deaths were reported in Lafayette County.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 78,405 and the death toll is now up to 2,248.

MSDH also reported 173 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

MSDH is reporting 62,707 people presumed recovered from the virus as of Aug. 23.

North Mississippi Health Services has 52 positive inpatients and 4,943 positive outpatients as of August 24.

Most counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. The additional case counts are: Alcorn (14), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (16), Lee (54), Marshall (13), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (6), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (7) and Union (3).

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 526

Benton 195

Calhoun 451

Chickasaw 562

Clay 449

Itawamba 483

Lafayette 1178

Lee 2036

Marshall 879

Monroe 974

Oktibbeha 1304

Pontotoc 983

Prentiss 557

Tippah 500

Tishomingo 511

Union 826

