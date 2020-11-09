COVID Update November 9

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.

The health department also reported 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 127,205, with 3,443 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 50 positive inpatients and 8,601 positive outpatients as of Nov. 9.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (4), Lee (14), Marshall (25), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (4), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1,212

Benton 415

Calhoun 656

Chickasaw 913

Clay 774

Itawamba 1,276

Lafayette 2,717

Lee 4,050

Marshall 1,709

Monroe 1,670

Oktibbeha 2,152

Pontotoc 1,687

Prentiss 1,187

Tippah 1,044

Tishomingo 905

Union 1,364

