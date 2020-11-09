The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 516 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The health department also reported 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 127,205, with 3,443 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 50 positive inpatients and 8,601 positive outpatients as of Nov. 9.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (4), Lee (14), Marshall (25), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (4), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (4) and Union (2).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1,212
Benton 415
Calhoun 656
Chickasaw 913
Clay 774
Itawamba 1,276
Lafayette 2,717
Lee 4,050
Marshall 1,709
Monroe 1,670
Oktibbeha 2,152
Pontotoc 1,687
Prentiss 1,187
Tippah 1,044
Tishomingo 905
Union 1,364