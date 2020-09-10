The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 87,805 with 2,623 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 74,098 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 7.
Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo each reported two additional deaths, while Calhoun and Chickasaw each reported one new death. Monroe also reported one additional confirmed death between August 7 and September 1, identified from death certificates.
North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,024 positive outpatients as of September 10.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (34), Lee (33), Marshall (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (10), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (7) and Union (11).
Alcorn 696
Benton 207
Calhoun 497
Chickasaw 613
Clay 517
Itawamba 662
Lafayette 1847
Lee 2415
Marshall 1034
Monroe 1124
Oktibbeha 1628
Pontotoc 1142
Prentiss 713
Tippah 586
Tishomingo 607
Union 938