The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 517 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 87,805 with 2,623 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 74,098 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 7.

Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc and Tishomingo each reported two additional deaths, while Calhoun and Chickasaw each reported one new death. Monroe also reported one additional confirmed death between August 7 and September 1, identified from death certificates.

North Mississippi Health Services has 44 positive inpatients and 6,024 positive outpatients as of September 10.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (3), Itawamba (10), Lafayette (34), Lee (33), Marshall (6), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (21), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (10), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (7) and Union (11).

Alcorn 696

Benton 207

Calhoun 497

Chickasaw 613

Clay 517

Itawamba 662

Lafayette 1847

Lee 2415

Marshall 1034

Monroe 1124

Oktibbeha 1628

Pontotoc 1142

Prentiss 713

Tippah 586

Tishomingo 607

Union 938

