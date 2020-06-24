The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths — pushing the statewide death toll over 1,000.
Twelve of the 22 deaths occurred between May 30 and June 14 were identified through death certificate reports. Chickasaw, Clay and Lee counties each had one new death.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 23,424 with a death toll of 1,011. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (4), Lafayette (20), Lee (15), Marshall (4), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (1), Tippah (2) and Union (7).
Benton County had its death count revised down from 23 to 22.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 41
Benton 22
Calhoun 100
Chickasaw 203
Clay 222
Itawamba 112
Lafayette 289
Lee 403
Marshall 148
Monroe 318
Oktibbeha 431
Pontotoc 156
Prentiss 81
Tippah 109
Tishomingo 55
Union 138