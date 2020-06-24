COVID-19 Update for June 24, 2020

COVID-19 Update for June 24, 2020

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi Department of Health on Wednesday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths — pushing the statewide death toll over 1,000.

Twelve of the 22 deaths occurred between May 30 and June 14 were identified through death certificate reports. Chickasaw, Clay and Lee counties each had one new death.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 23,424 with a death toll of 1,011. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (4), Lafayette (20), Lee (15), Marshall (4), Monroe (4), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (1), Tippah (2) and Union (7). 

Benton County had its death count revised down from 23 to 22.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 41

Benton 22

Calhoun 100

Chickasaw 203

Clay 222

Itawamba 112

Lafayette 289

Lee 403

Marshall 148

Monroe 318

Oktibbeha 431

Pontotoc 156

Prentiss 81

Tippah 109

Tishomingo 55

Union 138

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus