The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 552 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.
Clay, Lee and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 98,190, with 2,969 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.
North Mississippi Health Services has 33 positive inpatients and 6,878 positive outpatients as of September 30.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (4), Lee (131), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (5), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (7) and Union (10).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 834
Benton 233
Calhoun 529
Chickasaw 695
Clay 599
Itawamba 859
Lafayette 2212
Lee 2935
Marshall 1118
Monroe 1253
Oktibbeha 1819
Pontotoc 1301
Prentiss 884
Tippah 705
Tishomingo 710
Union 1012