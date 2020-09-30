COVID Update September 30

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 552 additional cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths.

Clay, Lee and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 98,190, with 2,969 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.

North Mississippi Health Services has 33 positive inpatients and 6,878 positive outpatients as of September 30.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (2), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (4), Lee (131), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (8), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (5), Tippah (18), Tishomingo (7) and Union (10).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 834

Benton 233

Calhoun 529

Chickasaw 695

Clay 599

Itawamba 859

Lafayette 2212

Lee 2935

Marshall 1118

Monroe 1253

Oktibbeha 1819

Pontotoc 1301

Prentiss 884

Tippah 705

Tishomingo 710

Union 1012

