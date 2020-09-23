COVID Update September 23

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 552 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths.

Clay, Marshall and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe County reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 94,573, with 2,870 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.

North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,616 positive outpatients as of September 23.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (21), Lee (21), Marshall (5), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (8), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (2) and Union (5).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 786

Benton 223

Calhoun 508

Chickasaw 667

Clay 585

Itawamba 787

Lafayette 2137

Lee 2654

Marshall 1085

Monroe 1207

Oktibbeha 1763

Pontotoc 1249

Prentiss 834

Tippah 654

Tishomingo 667

Union 988

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

