The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 552 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths.
Clay, Marshall and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Monroe County reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 94,573, with 2,870 total deaths. Around 85,327 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 20.
North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,616 positive outpatients as of September 23.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (5), Clay (3), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (21), Lee (21), Marshall (5), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (8), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (2) and Union (5).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 786
Benton 223
Calhoun 508
Chickasaw 667
Clay 585
Itawamba 787
Lafayette 2137
Lee 2654
Marshall 1085
Monroe 1207
Oktibbeha 1763
Pontotoc 1249
Prentiss 834
Tippah 654
Tishomingo 667
Union 988