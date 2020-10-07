COVID Update October 7

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 563 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus.

Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.

MSDH previously reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus in an update on Tuesday night, the largest single-day case total since Aug. 19.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 102,241, with 3,051 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.

North Mississippi Health Services has 37 positive inpatients and 7,142 positive outpatients as of Oct. 7.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (3), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (9), Lee (4), Marshall (6), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (7), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 869

Benton 256

Calhoun 555

Chickasaw 741

Clay 624

Itawamba 943

Lafayette 2303

Lee 3080

Marshall 1138

Monroe 1308

Oktibbeha 1873

Pontotoc 1356

Prentiss 919

Tippah 755

Tishomingo 731

Union 1065

