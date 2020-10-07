The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 563 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths related to the virus.
Benton County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
MSDH previously reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus in an update on Tuesday night, the largest single-day case total since Aug. 19.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 102,241, with 3,051 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.
North Mississippi Health Services has 37 positive inpatients and 7,142 positive outpatients as of Oct. 7.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (3), Benton (6), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (2), Clay (1), Itawamba (7), Lafayette (9), Lee (4), Marshall (6), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (7), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (7), Tippah (12), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 869
Benton 256
Calhoun 555
Chickasaw 741
Clay 624
Itawamba 943
Lafayette 2303
Lee 3080
Marshall 1138
Monroe 1308
Oktibbeha 1873
Pontotoc 1356
Prentiss 919
Tippah 755
Tishomingo 731
Union 1065