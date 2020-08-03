COVID-19 Map August 3

TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 572 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight people have died from complications related to the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, one person died in Lafayette and Tishomingo counties.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 61,125 with 1,711 deaths as a result of the virus.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 61 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Monday, with 3,082 total outpatients.

Every Northeast Mississippi county except Itawamba reported new cases. Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Benton (1), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Lafayette (12), Lee (7), Marshall (5), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (2), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (5), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (4) and Union (12).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 357

Benton 125

Calhoun 378

Chickasaw 438

Clay 370

Itawamba 307

Lafayette 881

Lee 1,239

Marshall 571

Monroe 702

Oktibbeha 1,054

Pontotoc 737

Prentiss 342

Tippah 312

Tishomingo 320

Union 531

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus