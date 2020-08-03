TUPELO • The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 572 additional Mississippians have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight people have died from complications related to the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, one person died in Lafayette and Tishomingo counties.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 61,125 with 1,711 deaths as a result of the virus.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 61 positive COVID-19 hospitalized as of Monday, with 3,082 total outpatients.
Every Northeast Mississippi county except Itawamba reported new cases. Here are the number of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Benton (1), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Lafayette (12), Lee (7), Marshall (5), Monroe (5), Oktibbeha (2), Pontotoc (13), Prentiss (5), Tippah (8), Tishomingo (4) and Union (12).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 357
Benton 125
Calhoun 378
Chickasaw 438
Clay 370
Itawamba 307
Lafayette 881
Lee 1,239
Marshall 571
Monroe 702
Oktibbeha 1,054
Pontotoc 737
Prentiss 342
Tippah 312
Tishomingo 320
Union 531