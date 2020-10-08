COVID Update October 8

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 578 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths related to the virus.

Monroe and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 102,819, with 3,074 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.

North Mississippi Health Services has 42 positive inpatients and 7,188 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (2), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (4), Clay (2), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (6), Lee (20), Marshall (16), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 873

Benton 258

Calhoun 556

Chickasaw 745

Clay 626

Itawamba 958

Lafayette 2309

Lee 3100

Marshall 1154

Monroe 1320

Oktibbeha 1885

Pontotoc 1363

Prentiss 923

Tippah 759

Tishomingo 732

Union 1068

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

