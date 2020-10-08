The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 578 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths related to the virus.
Monroe and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 102,819, with 3,074 total deaths. Around 90,577 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 4.
North Mississippi Health Services has 42 positive inpatients and 7,188 positive outpatients as of Oct. 8.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (4), Benton (2), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (4), Clay (2), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (6), Lee (20), Marshall (16), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (4), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (1) and Union (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 873
Benton 258
Calhoun 556
Chickasaw 745
Clay 626
Itawamba 958
Lafayette 2309
Lee 3100
Marshall 1154
Monroe 1320
Oktibbeha 1885
Pontotoc 1363
Prentiss 923
Tippah 759
Tishomingo 732
Union 1068