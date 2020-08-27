COVID screenshot update, 8/27/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 585 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 80,695 with 2,399 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.

Lee County and Tishimingo County each reported two additional deaths, while Pontotoc reported one new death.

North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 5,278 positive outpatients as of August 27.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Tishomingo County reported two less cases, going from 539 cases to 537. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (12), Clay (1), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (44), Lee (20), Marshall (5), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (12), Tippah (4), and Union (8).

Alcorn 593

Benton 194

Calhoun 461

Chickasaw 576

Clay 465

Itawamba 531

Lafayette 1288

Lee 2086

Marshall 912

Monroe 1009

Oktibbeha 1360

Pontotoc 1025

Prentiss 605

Tippah 528

Tishomingo 537

Union 857

danny.mcarthur@journalinc.com

Twitter: @Danny_McArthur_

