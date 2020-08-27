The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 585 new COVID-19 cases and 26 additional deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 80,695 with 2,399 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 62,707 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 23.
Lee County and Tishimingo County each reported two additional deaths, while Pontotoc reported one new death.
North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 5,278 positive outpatients as of August 27.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases. Tishomingo County reported two less cases, going from 539 cases to 537. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information, according to the MSDH website.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (13), Benton (3), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (12), Clay (1), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (44), Lee (20), Marshall (5), Monroe (13), Oktibbeha (14), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (12), Tippah (4), and Union (8).
Alcorn 593
Benton 194
Calhoun 461
Chickasaw 576
Clay 465
Itawamba 531
Lafayette 1288
Lee 2086
Marshall 912
Monroe 1009
Oktibbeha 1360
Pontotoc 1025
Prentiss 605
Tippah 528
Tishomingo 537
Union 857