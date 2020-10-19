COVID Update October 19

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Oct. 17 and 18.

Of the 586 cases, 233 were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 17, and 353 were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 18.

MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 110,592, with 3,171 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.

North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 7,662 positive outpatients as of Oct. 19.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (6), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (4), Lee (21), Marshall (26), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (1).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 955

Benton 305

Calhoun 609

Chickasaw 820

Clay 672

Itawamba 1090

Lafayette 2417

Lee 3413

Marshall 1326

Monroe 1448

Oktibbeha 1946

Pontotoc 1435

Prentiss 1016

Tippah 851

Tishomingo 790

Union 1139

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus