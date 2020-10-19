The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 586 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths for Oct. 17 and 18.
Of the 586 cases, 233 were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 17, and 353 were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 18.
MSDH also reported 127 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 110,592, with 3,171 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.
North Mississippi Health Services has 47 positive inpatients and 7,662 positive outpatients as of Oct. 19.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (5), Chickasaw (3), Clay (6), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (4), Lee (21), Marshall (26), Monroe (12), Oktibbeha (5), Pontotoc (5), Prentiss (7), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (1).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 955
Benton 305
Calhoun 609
Chickasaw 820
Clay 672
Itawamba 1090
Lafayette 2417
Lee 3413
Marshall 1326
Monroe 1448
Oktibbeha 1946
Pontotoc 1435
Prentiss 1016
Tippah 851
Tishomingo 790
Union 1139