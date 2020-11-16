COVID Update November 16

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Pontotoc County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.

The health department also reported 145 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 134,898, with total 3,545 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 59 positive inpatients and 9,175 positive outpatients as of Nov. 16.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (22), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (30), Lee (28), Marshall (11), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (2), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (2).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1340

Benton 448

Calhoun 686

Chickasaw 966

Clay 809

Itawamba 1365

Lafayette 2897

Lee 4439

Marshall 1913

Monroe 1758

Oktibbeha 2266

Pontotoc 1788

Prentiss 1302

Tippah 1113

Tishomingo 990

Union 1466

