The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 589 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths linked to the disease as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 15.
Pontotoc County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
The health department also reported 145 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 134,898, with total 3,545 deaths. Around 116,683 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 15.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 59 positive inpatients and 9,175 positive outpatients as of Nov. 16.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases are Alcorn (22), Benton (1), Calhoun (1), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (6), Lafayette (30), Lee (28), Marshall (11), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (1), Pontotoc (3), Prentiss (2), Tippah (4), Tishomingo (5) and Union (2).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1340
Benton 448
Calhoun 686
Chickasaw 966
Clay 809
Itawamba 1365
Lafayette 2897
Lee 4439
Marshall 1913
Monroe 1758
Oktibbeha 2266
Pontotoc 1788
Prentiss 1302
Tippah 1113
Tishomingo 990
Union 1466