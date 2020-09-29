The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 589 additional cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.
Lee, Prentiss and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Marshall County reported four additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 97,638, with 2,957 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.
North Mississippi Health Services has 38 positive inpatients and 6,822 positive outpatients as of September 28.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (7), Clay (1), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (10), Lee (40), Marshall (3), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (14), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (9) and Union (3).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 832
Benton 233
Calhoun 527
Chickasaw 692
Clay 599
Itawamba 850
Lafayette 2208
Lee 2804
Marshall 1118
Monroe 1246
Oktibbeha 1811
Pontotoc 1293
Prentiss 879
Tippah 687
Tishomingo 703
Union 1002