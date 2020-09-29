COVID Update September 29

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 589 additional cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths.

Lee, Prentiss and Tippah counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Marshall County reported four additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 97,638, with 2,957 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.

North Mississippi Health Services has 38 positive inpatients and 6,822 positive outpatients as of September 28.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (7), Clay (1), Itawamba (15), Lafayette (10), Lee (40), Marshall (3), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (11), Prentiss (14), Tippah (14), Tishomingo (9) and Union (3).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 832

Benton 233

Calhoun 527

Chickasaw 692

Clay 599

Itawamba 850

Lafayette 2208

Lee 2804

Marshall 1118

Monroe 1246

Oktibbeha 1811

Pontotoc 1293

Prentiss 879

Tippah 687

Tishomingo 703

Union 1002

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

