The Mississippi Department of Health on Friday reported 608 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths between between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday.
The last COVID-19 update from MSDH prior to Friday was released on Wednesday morning and covered cases as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The health department said delays were due to technical problems with its data retrieval system.
In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Union County.
Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 19,091 with a death toll of 881. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 28
Benton 17
Calhoun 77
Chickasaw 163
Clay 169
Itawamba 99
Lafayette 169
Lee 287
Marshall 98
Monroe 291
Oktibbeha 348
Pontotoc 70
Prentiss 65
Tippah 92
Tishomingo 44
Union 96