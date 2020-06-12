June 12 COVID update

The Mississippi Department of Health on Friday reported 608 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths between between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 p.m. Thursday.

The last COVID-19 update from MSDH prior to Friday was released on Wednesday morning and covered cases as of 6 p.m. Tuesday night. The health department said delays were due to technical problems with its data retrieval system.

In Northeast Mississippi, one new death was reported in Union County.

Statewide, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 19,091 with a death toll of 881. As of this week, MSDH reports 13,356 people presumed recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi counties with new cases include: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 28

Benton 17

Calhoun 77

Chickasaw 163

Clay 169

Itawamba 99

Lafayette 169

Lee 287

Marshall 98

Monroe 291

Oktibbeha 348

Pontotoc 70

Prentiss 65

Tippah 92

Tishomingo 44

Union 96

