June, 23, 2020 COVID-19 Update
The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 611 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Monroe and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 22,898 with a death toll of 989. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Every county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Benton (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (15), Lee (14), Marshall (2), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (2), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).

Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:

Alcorn 38

Benton 23

Calhoun 99

Chickasaw 202

Clay 218

Itawamba 112

Lafayette 269

Lee 388

Marshall 144

Monroe 314

Oktibbeha 426

Pontotoc 146

Prentiss 80

Tippah 107

Tishomingo 55

Union 131

