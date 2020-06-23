The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday reported 611 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.
Monroe and Oktibbeha counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi stands at 22,898 with a death toll of 989. More than 17,200 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Every county in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area saw an increase in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Here's a list of Northeast Mississippi counties and the amount of new cases in each: Alcorn (3), Benton (3), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (3), Lafayette (15), Lee (14), Marshall (2), Monroe (3), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (2), Tippah (1), Tishomingo (3) and Union (3).
Northeast Mississippi case numbers by county:
Alcorn 38
Benton 23
Calhoun 99
Chickasaw 202
Clay 218
Itawamba 112
Lafayette 269
Lee 388
Marshall 144
Monroe 314
Oktibbeha 426
Pontotoc 146
Prentiss 80
Tippah 107
Tishomingo 55
Union 131