The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, pushing the statewide death toll past 2,000.
Twenty-two new deaths were reported across the state. Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.
Statewide, there have been 69,986 cases and 2,011 deaths during the pandemic.
As of Thursday, Aug. 13, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of two from the previous day. NMHS has had 4,205 total outpatients.
There have been 49,836 COVID-19 patients statewide who have been presumed recovered as of Aug. 9.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.
Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (6), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (7), Lee (47), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (21), Tippah (23), Tishomingo (9) and Union (32).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 445
Benton 157
Calhoun 428
Chickasaw 491
Clay 406
Itawamba 404
Lafayette 1025
Lee 1610
Marshall 740
Monroe 839
Oktibbeha 1145
Pontotoc 866
Prentiss 462
Tippah 411
Tishomingo 453
Union 732