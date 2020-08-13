COVID Update August 13

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 612 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, pushing the statewide death toll past 2,000.

Twenty-two new deaths were reported across the state. Marshall County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death.

Statewide, there have been 69,986 cases and 2,011 deaths during the pandemic.

As of Thursday, Aug. 13, North Mississippi Health Services has 55 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of two from the previous day. NMHS has had 4,205 total outpatients.

There have been 49,836 COVID-19 patients statewide who have been presumed recovered as of Aug. 9.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.

Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (6), Benton (3), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (3), Clay (2), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (7), Lee (47), Marshall (11), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (9), Prentiss (21), Tippah (23), Tishomingo (9) and Union (32).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 445

Benton 157

Calhoun 428

Chickasaw 491

Clay 406

Itawamba 404

Lafayette 1025

Lee 1610

Marshall 740

Monroe 839

Oktibbeha 1145

Pontotoc 866

Prentiss 462

Tippah 411

Tishomingo 453

Union 732

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

