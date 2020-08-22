The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 626 more COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.
The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 77,894 and the death toll is now up to 2,240.
In Northeast Mississippi, no new deaths were reported on Sunday.
MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
As of this week, MSDH is reporting 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lee reported the most with 28, Oktibbeha had the second highest with 15, Benton added 12 cases and Lafayette and Pontotoc each have 10 new cases.
Northeast Mississippi case totals:
Alcorn 512
Benton 196
Calhoun 450
Chickasaw 553
Clay 446
Itawamba 480
Lafayette 1162
Lee 1,982
Marshall 866
Monroe 967
Oktibbeha 1287
Pontotoc 977
Prentiss 558
Tippah 496
Tishomingo 504
Union 823