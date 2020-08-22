aug 23 numbers

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Sunday reported 626 more COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

The statewide total number of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 77,894 and the death toll is now up to 2,240.

In Northeast Mississippi, no new deaths were reported on Sunday.

MSDH also reported 172 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

As of this week, MSDH is reporting 56,577 people presumed recovered from the virus.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal's coverage area reported new cases. Lee reported the most with 28, Oktibbeha had the second highest with 15, Benton added 12 cases and Lafayette and Pontotoc each have 10 new cases.

Northeast Mississippi case totals:

Alcorn 512 

Benton 196 

Calhoun 450 

Chickasaw 553 

Clay 446 

Itawamba 480 

Lafayette 1162 

Lee 1,982 

Marshall 866

Monroe 967 

Oktibbeha 1287 

Pontotoc 977 

Prentiss 558

Tippah 496 

Tishomingo 504

Union 823 

