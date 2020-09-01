COVID Update September 1

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 634 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

Clay, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties each reported an additional death. Lee County reported two new deaths.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 83,584 with 2,493 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.

North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 5,566 positive outpatients as of Sept. 1.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (34), Lee (34), Marshall (11), Monroe (9), Oktibbeha (20), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (15), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (5) and Union (6).

Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:

Alcorn 641

Benton 194

Calhoun 476

Chickasaw 598

Clay 481

Itawamba 581

Lafayette 1470

Lee 2211

Marshall 956

Monroe 1046

Oktibbeha 1459

Pontotoc 1071

Prentiss 639

Tippah 551

Tishomingo 561

Union 887

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

