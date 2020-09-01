The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 634 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.
Clay, Lafayette, Marshall, Pontotoc and Prentiss counties each reported an additional death. Lee County reported two new deaths.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 83,584 with 2,493 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 67,918 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of August 30.
North Mississippi Health Services has 53 positive inpatients and 5,566 positive outpatients as of Sept. 1.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (11), Benton (1), Calhoun (6), Chickasaw (6), Clay (8), Itawamba (24), Lafayette (34), Lee (34), Marshall (11), Monroe (9), Oktibbeha (20), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (15), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (5) and Union (6).
Since March, the total case counts for each county in Northeast Mississippi are:
Alcorn 641
Benton 194
Calhoun 476
Chickasaw 598
Clay 481
Itawamba 581
Lafayette 1470
Lee 2211
Marshall 956
Monroe 1046
Oktibbeha 1459
Pontotoc 1071
Prentiss 639
Tippah 551
Tishomingo 561
Union 887