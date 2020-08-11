COVID Update August 11

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 in Lee County. 

Thirty-three new deaths were reported across the state. Lee, Pontotoc, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two deaths.

Statewide, there have been 68,293 cases and 1,944 deaths during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, North Mississippi Health Services has 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of five from the previous day. NMHS has had 3,970 total outpatients.

All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.

Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (1), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (4), Lee (42), Marshall (11), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (6), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (16) and Union (19).

Northeast Mississippi cases totals:

Alcorn 435

Benton 145

Calhoun 425

Chickasaw 476

Clay 401

Itawamba 387

Lafayette 987

Lee 1521

Marshall 712

Monroe 821

Oktibbeha 1133

Pontotoc 842

Prentiss 423

Tippah 374

Tishomingo 437

Union 662

