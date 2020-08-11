The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19, including 42 in Lee County.
Thirty-three new deaths were reported across the state. Lee, Pontotoc, Tippah and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Lafayette County reported two deaths.
Statewide, there have been 68,293 cases and 1,944 deaths during the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 11, North Mississippi Health Services has 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — an increase of five from the previous day. NMHS has had 3,970 total outpatients.
All counties in the Northeast Mississippi region reported new cases.
Here are the number of new cases in each county: Alcorn (1), Benton (2), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (4), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (4), Lee (42), Marshall (11), Monroe (20), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (12), Prentiss (6), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (16) and Union (19).
Northeast Mississippi cases totals:
Alcorn 435
Benton 145
Calhoun 425
Chickasaw 476
Clay 401
Itawamba 387
Lafayette 987
Lee 1521
Marshall 712
Monroe 821
Oktibbeha 1133
Pontotoc 842
Prentiss 423
Tippah 374
Tishomingo 437
Union 662