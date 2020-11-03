The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. MSDH also reported 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Alcorn, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Chickasaw and Marshall counties each reported two new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 121,509, with 3,384 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 positive inpatients and 8,220 positive outpatients as of Nov. 2.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (4), Clay (10), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (14), Lee (31), Marshall (28), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (4), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (7) and Union (8).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1138
Benton 383
Calhoun 643
Chickasaw 884
Clay 735
Itawamba 1215
Lafayette 2628
Lee 3783
Marshall 1595
Monroe 1595
Oktibbeha 2092
Pontotoc 1576
Prentiss 1124
Tippah 986
Tishomingo 852
Union 1287