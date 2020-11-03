COVID Update November 3

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 644 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths as of 6 p.m. on Nov. 2. MSDH also reported 130 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Alcorn, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Chickasaw and Marshall counties each reported two new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 121,509, with 3,384 total deaths. Around 105,839 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 1.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 49 positive inpatients and 8,220 positive outpatients as of Nov. 2.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (4), Calhoun (2), Chickasaw (4), Clay (10), Itawamba (8), Lafayette (14), Lee (31), Marshall (28), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (18), Prentiss (4), Tippah (9), Tishomingo (7) and Union (8).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 1138

Benton 383

Calhoun 643

Chickasaw 884

Clay 735

Itawamba 1215

Lafayette 2628

Lee 3783

Marshall 1595

Monroe 1595

Oktibbeha 2092

Pontotoc 1576

Prentiss 1124

Tippah 986

Tishomingo 852

Union 1287

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

