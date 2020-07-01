MSDH covid update screenshot, 7/1/20

Elevated totals of COVID-19 transmission continue in the state, with the Mississippi Health Department reporting 653 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 9 deaths.

Of the newly reported deaths, two occurred in Pontotoc County, with one of those identified from death certificate reports.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

The largest jumps occurred in Lafayette, with 13 new cases, Lee, with 16 new cases, and Pontotoc with 16 new cases.

North Mississippi Health Services reports 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county

Alcorn 56

Benton 27

Calhoun 124

Chickasaw 259

Clay 242

Itawamba 127

Lafayette 352

Lee 493

Marshall 201

Monroe 367

Oktibbeha 486

Pontotoc 247

Prentiss 98

Tippah 123

Tishomingo 68

Union 175

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus