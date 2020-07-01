Elevated totals of COVID-19 transmission continue in the state, with the Mississippi Health Department reporting 653 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 9 deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, two occurred in Pontotoc County, with one of those identified from death certificate reports.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.
The largest jumps occurred in Lafayette, with 13 new cases, Lee, with 16 new cases, and Pontotoc with 16 new cases.
North Mississippi Health Services reports 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county
Alcorn 56
Benton 27
Calhoun 124
Chickasaw 259
Clay 242
Itawamba 127
Lafayette 352
Lee 493
Marshall 201
Monroe 367
Oktibbeha 486
Pontotoc 247
Prentiss 98
Tippah 123
Tishomingo 68
Union 175