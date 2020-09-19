The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 655 more cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,087, with 2,809 total deaths. As of this week MSDH reports an estimate of 78,971 people presumed recovered from the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Clay (1), Lee (1), Oktibbeha (1) and Tishomingo (1) counties.
MSDH also reported 129 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday September 18, North Mississippi Health Service is reporting 41 positive inpatients and 6,458 positive outpatients.
The list of additional deaths and new cases by county were delayed on Friday.
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 768
Benton 218
Calhoun 506
Chickasaw 652
Clay 571
Itawamba 752
Lafayette 2072
Lee 2585
Marshall 1075
Monroe 1183
Oktibbeha 1747
Pontotoc 1225
Prentiss 808
Tippah 642
Tishomingo 657
Union 978