New Mississippi COVID-19 cases and deaths for Sept. 19

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 655 more cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 93,087, with 2,809 total deaths. As of this week MSDH reports an estimate of 78,971 people presumed recovered from the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, new deaths were reported in Clay (1), Lee (1), Oktibbeha (1) and Tishomingo (1) counties.

MSDH also reported 129 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. As of Friday September 18, North Mississippi Health Service is reporting 41 positive inpatients and 6,458 positive outpatients.

The list of additional deaths and new cases by county were delayed on Friday.

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 768

Benton 218

Calhoun 506

Chickasaw 652

Clay 571

Itawamba 752

Lafayette 2072

Lee 2585

Marshall 1075

Monroe 1183

Oktibbeha 1747

Pontotoc 1225

Prentiss 808

Tippah 642

Tishomingo 657

Union 978

