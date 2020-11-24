The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 23. MSDH also reported 153 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
Thirty-one of the deaths occurred between Nov. 13 and 23. During that time Alcorn, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Prentiss County reported two new deaths.
Twenty-two of the deaths occurred between Oct. 15 and Nov. 18 and were identified from death certificate reports. Of those 22 deaths, two were in Marshall County and one each Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 144,544 and 3,729 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,882 positive outpatients as of Nov. 23.
All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (21), Lafayette (17), Lee (40), Marshall (11), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (9), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (1) and Union (8).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1439
Benton 484
Calhoun 716
Chickasaw 1024
Clay 870
Itawamba 1476
Lafayette 3150
Lee 4842
Marshall 2083
Monroe 1902
Oktibbeha 2392
Pontotoc 1947
Prentiss 1404
Tippah 1215
Tishomingo 1061
Union 1609