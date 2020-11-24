COVID Update November 24

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 and 53 new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 23. MSDH also reported 153 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Thirty-one of the deaths occurred between Nov. 13 and 23. During that time Alcorn, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Pontotoc counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death. Prentiss County reported two new deaths.

Twenty-two of the deaths occurred between Oct. 15 and Nov. 18 and were identified from death certificate reports. Of those 22 deaths, two were in Marshall County and one each Oktibbeha and Prentiss counties.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 144,544 and 3,729 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,882 positive outpatients as of Nov. 23.

All Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (2), Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (1), Clay (3), Itawamba (21), Lafayette (17), Lee (40), Marshall (11), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (15), Pontotoc (15), Prentiss (9), Tippah (6), Tishomingo (1) and Union (8).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1439

Benton 484

Calhoun 716

Chickasaw 1024

Clay 870

Itawamba 1476

Lafayette 3150

Lee 4842

Marshall 2083

Monroe 1902

Oktibbeha 2392

Pontotoc 1947

Prentiss 1404

Tippah 1215

Tishomingo 1061

Union 1609

