The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 672 additional cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.
Pontotoc County in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Itawamba County reported two additional deaths.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 99,558, with 2,999 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.
North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients as of October 2.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (6), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (9), Clay (4), Itawamba (27), Lafayette (20), Lee (30), Marshall (2), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (5), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (16).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 852
Benton 244
Calhoun 537
Chickasaw 710
Clay 605
Itawamba 903
Lafayette 2248
Lee 2997
Marshall 1123
Monroe 1274
Oktibbeha 1834
Pontotoc 1317
Prentiss 894
Tippah 723
Tishomingo 719
Union 1029