COVID Update October 2

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported 672 additional cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths.

Pontotoc County in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death. Itawamba County reported two additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 99,558, with 2,999 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.

North Mississippi Health Services has 35 positive inpatients and 6,971 positive outpatients as of October 2.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Benton (6), Calhoun (3), Chickasaw (9), Clay (4), Itawamba (27), Lafayette (20), Lee (30), Marshall (2), Monroe (6), Oktibbeha (6), Pontotoc (10), Prentiss (5), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (4) and Union (16).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 852

Benton 244

Calhoun 537

Chickasaw 710

Clay 605

Itawamba 903

Lafayette 2248

Lee 2997

Marshall 1123

Monroe 1274

Oktibbeha 1834

Pontotoc 1317

Prentiss 894

Tippah 723

Tishomingo 719

Union 1029

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

