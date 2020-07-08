July 8 COVID update

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.

One new death each was reported in Calhoun, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union counties.

The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Tuesday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 32,888 and the death toll to 1,188.

The state is also recording the most hospitalizations to date with 648.

There are currently 108 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.

More than 22,100 COVID-19 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:

Alcorn 76

Benton 42

Calhoun 142

Chickasaw 291

Clay 251

Itawamba 140

Lafayette 419

Lee 575

Marshall 264

Monroe 431

Oktibbeha 557

Pontotoc 316

Prentiss 111

Tippah 142

Tishomingo 91

Union 233

