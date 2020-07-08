The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 674 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.
One new death each was reported in Calhoun, Lee, Monroe, Oktibbeha and Union counties.
The updated COVID-19 numbers as of 6 p.m. Tuesday brought the state's total number of cases since March 11 to 32,888 and the death toll to 1,188.
The state is also recording the most hospitalizations to date with 648.
There are currently 108 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities statewide - where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
More than 22,100 COVID-19 patients in the state are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
Northeast Mississippi COVID-19 cases by county:
Alcorn 76
Benton 42
Calhoun 142
Chickasaw 291
Clay 251
Itawamba 140
Lafayette 419
Lee 575
Marshall 264
Monroe 431
Oktibbeha 557
Pontotoc 316
Prentiss 111
Tippah 142
Tishomingo 91
Union 233