The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 675 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest single-day total of cases reported so far.
The state also reported 20 new deaths as a result of the virus. Of those deaths, 18 occurred between May 5 and June 22 and were identified from death certificate reports.
Clay, Oktibbeha and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.
The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 26,567 with 1,059 deaths attributed to the virus.
As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported new cases: Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (11), Clay (2), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (7), Lee (8), Marshall (10), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (3), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (1) and Union (5).
Northeast Mississippi cases by county :
Alcorn 53
Benton 27
Calhoun 114
Chickasaw 246
Clay 237
Itawamba 119
Lafayette 330
Lee 460
Marshall 195
Monroe 342
Oktibbeha 477
Pontotoc 203
Prentiss 94
Tippah 119
Tishomingo 61
Union 166