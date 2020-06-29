COVID-19 screenshot update, 6/29/20

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday reported 675 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest single-day total of cases reported so far.

The state also reported 20 new deaths as a result of the virus. Of those deaths, 18 occurred between May 5 and June 22 and were identified from death certificate reports.

Clay, Oktibbeha and Union counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death.

The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 26,567 with 1,059 deaths attributed to the virus.

As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

In Northeast Mississippi, the following counties reported new cases: Benton (2), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (11), Clay (2), Itawamba (4), Lafayette (7), Lee (8), Marshall (10), Monroe (2), Oktibbeha (11), Pontotoc (1), Prentiss (3), Tippah (3), Tishomingo (1) and Union (5).

Northeast Mississippi cases by county :

Alcorn 53

Benton 27

Calhoun 114

Chickasaw 246

Clay 237

Itawamba 119

Lafayette 330

Lee 460

Marshall 195

Monroe 342

Oktibbeha 477

Pontotoc 203

Prentiss 94

Tippah 119

Tishomingo 61

Union 166

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus