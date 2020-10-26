The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths for Oct. 24 and 25.
Of the 675 cases, 228 were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 24, and 447 were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 25.
Tippah County in Northeast Mississippi reported one additional death.
MSDH also reported 133 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 115,763, with 3,263 total deaths. Around 97,675 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 18.
North Mississippi Health Services has 45 positive inpatients and 7,193 positive outpatients as of Oct. 26.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts over the last two days are: Alcorn (10), Benton (4), Chickasaw (2), Clay (7), Itawamba (9), Lafayette (9), Lee (27), Marshall (22), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (4), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (8), Tippah (10), Tishomingo (4) and Union (4).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 1011
Benton 345
Calhoun 626
Chickasaw 857
Clay 700
Itawamba 1148
Lafayette 2513
Lee 3600
Marshall 1453
Monroe 1521
Oktibbeha 2028
Pontotoc 1479
Prentiss 1069
Tippah 913
Tishomingo 816
Union 1192