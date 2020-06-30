Tuesday, June 30, 2020 COVID-19 Update

 Jayson Burnett

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported 680 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to statewide total of number of cases to 27,247.

MSDH also reported 14 new deaths. Four of those deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties with Clay reporting two deaths, and Lee and Pontotoc each reporting one death.

The statewide total number of deaths is now 1,073.

As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.

The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.

Northeast Mississippi cases by county :

Alcorn 55

Benton 27

Calhoun 119

Chickasaw 254

Clay 240

Itawamba 122

Lafayette 339

Lee 477

Marshall 196

Monroe 355

Oktibbeha 483

Pontotoc 231

Prentiss 97

Tippah 121

Tishomingo 65

Union 172

