The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported 680 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to statewide total of number of cases to 27,247.
MSDH also reported 14 new deaths. Four of those deaths were reported in Northeast Mississippi counties with Clay reporting two deaths, and Lee and Pontotoc each reporting one death.
The statewide total number of deaths is now 1,073.
As of this week, MSDH reported an estimate of 19,388 people are presumed to have recovered from COVID-19.
The following Northeast Mississippi counties reported new cases: Alcorn, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Clay, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Union.
Northeast Mississippi cases by county :
Alcorn 55
Benton 27
Calhoun 119
Chickasaw 254
Clay 240
Itawamba 122
Lafayette 339
Lee 477
Marshall 196
Monroe 355
Oktibbeha 483
Pontotoc 231
Prentiss 97
Tippah 121
Tishomingo 65
Union 172