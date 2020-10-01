COVID Update October 1

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 696 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.

Clay, Lee, Marshall and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 98,886, with 2,979 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.

North Mississippi Health Services has 36 positive inpatients and 6,924 positive outpatients as of October 1.

All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (5), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (2), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (16), Lee (32), Marshall (3), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (5), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (5) and Union (1).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 842

Benton 238

Calhoun 534

Chickasaw 701

Clay 601

Itawamba 876

Lafayette 2228

Lee 2967

Marshall 1121

Monroe 1268

Oktibbeha 1828

Pontotoc 1307

Prentiss 889

Tippah 720

Tishomingo 715

Union 1013

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus