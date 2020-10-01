The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 696 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths.
Clay, Lee, Marshall and Prentiss counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 98,886, with 2,979 total deaths. Around 89,737 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 27.
North Mississippi Health Services has 36 positive inpatients and 6,924 positive outpatients as of October 1.
All counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (8), Benton (5), Calhoun (5), Chickasaw (6), Clay (2), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (16), Lee (32), Marshall (3), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (9), Pontotoc (6), Prentiss (5), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (5) and Union (1).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 842
Benton 238
Calhoun 534
Chickasaw 701
Clay 601
Itawamba 876
Lafayette 2228
Lee 2967
Marshall 1121
Monroe 1268
Oktibbeha 1828
Pontotoc 1307
Prentiss 889
Tippah 720
Tishomingo 715
Union 1013