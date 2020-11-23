The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 22. MSDH also reported 172 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 143,879 and 3,676 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.
North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,882 positive outpatients as of Nov. 23.
Most Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.
The new cases are Alcorn (10), Chickasaw (2), Clay (5), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (13), Lee (32), Marshall (7), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (5) and Union (11).
Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:
Alcorn 1437
Benton 482
Calhoun 712
Chickasaw 1023
Clay 867
Itawamba 1455
Lafayette 3133
Lee 4802
Marshall 2072
Monroe 1895
Oktibbeha 2377
Pontotoc 1932
Prentiss 1395
Tippah 1209
Tishomingo 1060
Union 1601