COVID Update November 23

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Monday reported 699 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths as of 6 p.m. Nov. 22. MSDH also reported 172 current outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 is 143,879 and 3,676 deaths. Around 121,637 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of Nov. 22.

North Mississippi Health Services reported 70 positive inpatients and 9,882 positive outpatients as of Nov. 23.

Most Northeast Mississippi counties in the Daily Journal coverage area reported new cases.

The new cases are Alcorn (10), Chickasaw (2), Clay (5), Itawamba (11), Lafayette (13), Lee (32), Marshall (7), Monroe (7), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (7), Prentiss (11), Tippah (5), Tishomingo (5) and Union (11).

Total cases in Northeast Mississippi by county:

Alcorn 1437

Benton 482

Calhoun 712

Chickasaw 1023

Clay 867

Itawamba 1455

Lafayette 3133

Lee 4802

Marshall 2072

Monroe 1895

Oktibbeha 2377

Pontotoc 1932

Prentiss 1395

Tippah 1209

Tishomingo 1060

Union 1601

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus