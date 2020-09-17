COVID Update September 17

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.

Union County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death on Thursday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 91,935 with 2,780 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.

North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,300 positive outpatients as of September 16.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (7), Chickasaw (4), Clay (3), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (37), Lee (25), Marshall (8), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (13), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (3).

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 753

Benton 215

Calhoun 506

Chickasaw 635

Clay 562

Itawamba 741

Lafayette 2030

Lee 2540

Marshall 1067

Monroe 1176

Oktibbeha 1737

Pontotoc 1204

Prentiss 786

Tippah 635

Tishomingo 650

Union 965

blake.alsup@journalinc.com

Twitter: @AlsupTheWriter

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus