The Mississippi State Department of Health on Thursday reported 701 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.
Union County in Northeast Mississippi reported one new death on Thursday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 91,935 with 2,780 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,300 positive outpatients as of September 16.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (7), Benton (7), Chickasaw (4), Clay (3), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (37), Lee (25), Marshall (8), Monroe (10), Oktibbeha (12), Pontotoc (8), Prentiss (13), Tippah (15), Tishomingo (10) and Union (3).
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 753
Benton 215
Calhoun 506
Chickasaw 635
Clay 562
Itawamba 741
Lafayette 2030
Lee 2540
Marshall 1067
Monroe 1176
Oktibbeha 1737
Pontotoc 1204
Prentiss 786
Tippah 635
Tishomingo 650
Union 965