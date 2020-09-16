The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.
Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death on Wednesday.
The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 91,234 with 2,756 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.
North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,300 positive outpatients as of September 16.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (5), Clay (6), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (18), Lee (26), Marshall (7), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (18), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (9) and Union (5).
Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:
Alcorn 746
Benton 208
Calhoun 506
Chickasaw 631
Clay 559
Itawamba 729
Lafayette 1993
Lee 2515
Marshall 1059
Monroe 1166
Oktibbeha 1725
Pontotoc 1196
Prentiss 773
Tippah 620
Tishomingo 640
Union 962