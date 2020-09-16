COVID Update September 16

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths.

Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Oktibbeha and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one new death on Wednesday.

The statewide total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 91,234 with 2,756 deaths as a result of the virus. Around 78,971 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of September 13.

North Mississippi Health Services has 43 positive inpatients and 6,300 positive outpatients as of September 16.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (10), Calhoun (4), Chickasaw (5), Clay (6), Itawamba (17), Lafayette (18), Lee (26), Marshall (7), Monroe (15), Oktibbeha (17), Pontotoc (17), Prentiss (18), Tippah (7), Tishomingo (9) and Union (5).

Northeast Mississippi case totals by county:

Alcorn 746

Benton 208

Calhoun 506

Chickasaw 631

Clay 559

Itawamba 729

Lafayette 1993

Lee 2515

Marshall 1059

Monroe 1166

Oktibbeha 1725

Pontotoc 1196

Prentiss 773

Tippah 620

Tishomingo 640

Union 962

