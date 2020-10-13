COVID Update October 13

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus.

Lee, Marshall, Monroe and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death on Tuesday.

The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 105,941, with 3,115 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.

North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,366 positive outpatients as of Oct. 13.

Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.

The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (12), Lee (31), Marshall (14), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (9), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (8) and Union (9).

Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:

Alcorn 901

Benton 280

Calhoun 574

Chickasaw 786

Clay 642

Itawamba 1029

Lafayette 2362

Lee 3239

Marshall 1209

Monroe 1386

Oktibbeha 1904

Pontotoc 1402

Prentiss 960

Tippah 800

Tishomingo 761

Union 1098

