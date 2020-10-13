The Mississippi State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 713 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths related to the virus.
Lee, Marshall, Monroe and Tishomingo counties in Northeast Mississippi each reported one additional death on Tuesday.
The statewide total number of cases since March 11 now stands at 105,941, with 3,115 total deaths. Around 94,165 people are estimated to have recovered from the virus as of October 11.
North Mississippi Health Services has 51 positive inpatients and 7,366 positive outpatients as of Oct. 13.
Most counties in the Daily Journal’s coverage area reported additional cases.
The additional case counts are: Alcorn (5), Benton (4), Chickasaw (9), Clay (3), Itawamba (12), Lafayette (12), Lee (31), Marshall (14), Monroe (8), Oktibbeha (3), Pontotoc (2), Prentiss (9), Tippah (13), Tishomingo (8) and Union (9).
Here are the new total case numbers for Northeast Mississippi counties:
Alcorn 901
Benton 280
Calhoun 574
Chickasaw 786
Clay 642
Itawamba 1029
Lafayette 2362
Lee 3239
Marshall 1209
Monroe 1386
Oktibbeha 1904
Pontotoc 1402
Prentiss 960
Tippah 800
Tishomingo 761
Union 1098